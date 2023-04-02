



Three people have been slightly injured, seven cars damaged and a terrace totally destroyed in a spectacular accident that took place on las calles Caballero Rodas y Fuensanta, in the centre of Torrevieja

A vehicle that was driving along Calle Caballero de Rodas was unable to stop in time as it crashed into another vehicle that was double parked at the junction of las calles Caballero Rodas and Fuensanta.

Four local police vehicles attended the scene where the driver was subsequently tested positive for alcohol and drugs.

The accident occurred around 8:15 am on Sunday morning when a vehicle that was driving along calle Caballero de Rodas at the point where it meets calle Fuensanta was unable to stop in time, crashing into a car that was double parked.

As he tried to evade the parked vehicle he smashed into it, causing caused damage to six other cars that were parked alongside, ending upside down on the road after also demolishing a large part of a cafeteria terrace that, fortunately, was closed at the time.

The young driver was tested positive for alcohol and drugs at the scene. Realising what had happened, in a state of great agitation, the driver also self-harmed, although the extent of his injuries are thought to be only minor.

Four local police patrols attended the scene, in addition to a SAMU ambulance and two life support ambulances. The three people who were slightly injured, one of them a pregnant woman, were taken to the Torrevieja University Hospital of Torrevieja to evaluate their condition.

It took the Local Police officers and health personnel, as well as number of tow truck vehicles a little over an hour to remove the damaged vehicles and return the area to some semblance of normality.