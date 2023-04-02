



The DANA, a maritime storm, the pandemic, the consequences in Spain of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, inflation… Pilar de la Horadada has had to face many problems during the current legislature, although the mayor of Pilar de la Horadada, José María Pérez, said last week that now has much more desire and knowledge that will better equip him “to continue working for the people.”

In an interview with the local press he said that it is now that the fruits that have been sown throughout the four-year legislature are being seen, particularly with aid to small businesses and with the improvements made in areas such as Sports and Culture.

“I want to continue working hard for the wonderful people of the town, for which I want to give 200% of myself”, he said.

The mayor added that there are still many projects currently underway, such as a Museum of Brotherhoods, an auditorium and a conservatory along with improvements throughout the municipality such as in Mil Palmeras.

The mayor also highlighted the growth of the municipality that is increasing in population while the living conditions of its residents are also improving.