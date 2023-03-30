The Department of Culture in Torrevieja town hall has announced that the Torrevieja Natural History Museum will reopen this weekend, remaining open for the next three months, offering free visits and guided tours with the collaboration of the University of Alicante Headquarters and the management of the scientist María Luisa Molina. The museum, located on Avenida Estación s/n, will reopen from Saturday, April 1, from Friday to Sunday, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., and Friday afternoon from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Guided tours will be free and will take place on alternate weekends. The last Saturday of each month the guided tours will be in English. Likewise, there will be guided tours for educational centres and guided tours for families and the general public, lasting one hour and up to a maximum of 30 people/group. Prior registration is required through this link http://turismodetorrevieja.com/web/?page_id=18911 or the QR code on the poster. The Torrevieja Natural History Museum offers a great representation of the biodiversity of species that surround us, both marine and terrestrial, some in danger of extinction, others endemic to our area, and others so rare and admired that international experts come to Torrevieja to contemplate them. The Torrevieja Natural History Museum contains specimens of Mammals, Ornithology, Herpetology, Ichthyology, Marine Invertebrates and Malacology. Thus, for example, we will find skeletons of bottlenose and striped dolphins, rorquals, collections of original nests (abandoned after the breeding period) and replica eggs of a total of 17 species of birds native to the area, loggerhead turtles, marine molluscs of the Mediterranean Sea collected over the years on the coast of Torrevieja, as well as donations from individuals of special relevance and others so singular and unique that they have been claimed by museums in Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Valencia and Paris.
