Here are some properties for sale or to rent in Spain from established Spanish real estate agents from all over the country.
Property for sale in Spain
€ 113000
Apartment
3 | 2
Property for sale in Spain
€ 171900
Apartment
2 | 2
Property for sale in Spain
€ 110000
Land
|
Property for sale in Spain
€ 150000
Apartment
2 | 2
Established in 2004, The Leader Newspaper is a popular read for English-language speakers in Spain who are interested in news, sport, Spanish property, business, classifieds, and local information.
Email: office@theleader.info
Tel./Whatsapp: +34 637 227 385
The Councillor for Commerce, Hospitality and Tourism, Rosario Martínez, the designer, Eduardo Navarrete, the president of Apymeco, Jorge Almarcha, and the Commerce coordinator, José Rubio, have presented the second edition of Torrevieja Weekend, which returns with the purpose of reactivating and promote local commerce in the town. From April 21 to 23, different activities will …
The post The second edition of Torrevieja Weekend will be held in April first appeared on This Is Torrevieja - News and events from Torrevieja.
The Department of Culture in Torrevieja town hall has announced that the Torrevieja Natural History Museum will reopen this weekend, remaining open for the next three months, offering free visits and guided tours with the collaboration of the University of Alicante Headquarters and the management of the scientist María Luisa Molina. The museum, located on …
The post Torrevieja Natural History Museum reopens with free guided tours in English first appeared on This Is Torrevieja - News and events from Torrevieja.