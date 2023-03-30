HONOR Magic 5 Pro release along with its specifications





Introduction:

Another year, another new launch by Honor. Maybe we weren’t ready for this launch by Huawei, but ever since Honor Magic 5 Pro release was announced a month back, everyone was in awe of this smartphone. This is the newest launch by Honor, not even a month old, and we are here to tell you all about the HONOR Magic 5 Pro release date and its features and specifications to help you out if you have made up your mind for this purchase. Hence, this blog is solely dedicated to Honor Magic 5 Pro.

A brief introduction to Honor Magic 5 Pro:

The newest series from Honor is Magic 5.

This series from Honor has taken the company to new heights in the digital market. It is already reviewed so much, but we will specifically talk about Honor Magic 5 Pro. The smartphone is equipped with advanced features and technologies. Honor Magic 5 Pro is said to be the company’s latest luxury product (quality-wise and not in terms of pricing).

Honor Magic 5 Pro release date:

Honor Magic 5 Pro is the latest part of the Honor Magic series, and it was announced just a month back that they are going to release this phone. Even though it has not yet been released, the hype about it is real, and everybody is waiting for this greatest launch by Honor. We are now just a couple of days away from its release, and in some countries, it will be released by the end of March 2023, while in others, it has a release date of one or two months from now. But we all know that this wait will be worth it.

Honor Magic 5 Pro specifications:

Let us just look at the specifications of this smartphone. If we talk about the looks of Honor Magic 5 Pro, it is a gorgeous-looking smartphone in a very subtle yet nice color. The front is made of glass, while the back is of leather or glass. Of course, it is slim and lightweight.

The smartphone can support dual sims and is filled with IP68 water and dust-resistant technology to protect it from any damage. A large 6.81 inches screen and 8-16 GB RAM are the highlighted qualities of this beauty.

The large battery is about 5100mAh, which, when fully charged, can go through you a whole day without any stress about charging the phone again. A triple 5MP rear camera and a 12MP single front camera give your pictures and videos the most pleasing natural effects.

The phone’s sound system is extremely amazing as it produces a loud sound due to stereo speakers in it.

These are the highlights of the specifications of Honor Magic 5 Pro. If you would like to know more, you can simply turn up at our menu to understand more about this phone.

Wrap up:

The HONOR Magic 5 Pro release date has been announced already, and we cannot keep calm. To witness this smartphone’s beauty and amazing features, get your hands on it as soon as the phone is released.