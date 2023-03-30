



Since moving from Slough to Spain a few years ago with her husband and daughter, Hayley Davies has continuously felt the need to help others. In July 2020, she set up a Facebook group called ‘Ladies Who Lunch’ which enabled people to make new friends and have monthly meet ups. Some up and coming events include an 80’s Disco, Music Bingo and Afternoon Tea. Also through her group, she has helped various charities throughout the Orihuela Costa by organizing fun days.

Once again, she has put her thinking cap on and this time the charity to benefit from her ideas is The Orihuela Costa Food Bank in association with Orihuela Costa Aid. An Easter Charity Fayre takes place Wednesday 12th April at The Stray Sod, La Fuente. Lots of stalls both inside and out, food, great entertainment, tombola, chocolate treats and games for the kids, large raffle and much more. There is no need to book, just turn up on the day.

If you would like a stall at this amazing event, you can contact Hayley at ladieswholunchgroup@yahoo.com

It’s guaranteed to be a fun day out for all of the family whilst helping people in need.