The well-known hit American popular music combo, the Black Eyed Peas, will be playing in Torrevieja this summer, headlining the third edition of the Brilla Torrevieja festival. The popular beat combo, with more than 40 million monthly listeners on Spotify and six Grammy Awards, will perform on August 11 at the Parque Antonio Soria, one of only four concerts the band will perform in Spain to promote their latest album, “Elevation”, which includes collaborations with other well-known artists such as Anitta, Shakira and Daddy Yankee. Brilla Torrevieja will annoy the neighbours who don’t want to listen to music drowning out their peace and quiet from July 30 to August 20 with performances by confirmed artists such as Melendi, India Martínez and Loquillo. For those who do want to attend, tickets for the concert will go on sale this Sunday, April 2. Now, in case you want to learn the words to one of their most famous songs so you can sing along, get your autotune ready and join in, it starts like this… I got a feeling That tonight’s gonna be a good night That tonight’s gonna be a good night That tonight’s gonna be a good, good night Something about fill up my cup… Let’s do it, do it, do it…. etc!
