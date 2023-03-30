



P.I.O.C was founded by like-minded people of many different nationalities one Saturday in November 2018. We had long considered setting up a political party with the purpose of improving the lives of those living in Orihuela Costa while nudging it along the road to Independence, knowing it was the only way to do so.

Several names were suggested, but in the end, we decided on “PARTIDO INDEPENDENCIA ORIHUELA COSTA”. (P.I.O.C.)

We are a very diverse party reflecting the multicultural community that lives here on the coast, currently made up of 117 nationalities.

We believe that Orihuela Costa needs, and deserves, a political party fighting for the coast with the eventual aim of segregation from Orihuela, just like many other municipalities that border Orihuela Costa. These too were neglected, as they sought, and successfully gained their freedom, from Orihuela city.

P.I.O.C believe that the mistakes Orihuela made back then, in creating these splits, are still applicable today; mistakes they never learned from, but only refined.

To get where we are today, not only did we have to fight the Spanish bureaucracy but also elements from Orihuela that were trying to obstruct the process, but after what seemed like a never-ending multitude of documents going back and forth, we were finally established as a legal political party for the Coast. It was only with resolve and determination that we overcame the many obstacles.

Now, the promise of a hopeful future is the motivation for P.I.O.C, with relationships based on 4 principles, RESPECT, UNDRESTANDING, ACCEPTANCE AND APPRECIATION, none of which has previously been shown to Orihuela Costa.

The pursuit of dreams, knowing that what we do today will benefit Orihuela Costa for generations to come. To do nothing is not in our souls; optimism is our faith and will lead to achievement, but nothing can be achieved without hope, confidence and your support.

There are many battles ahead of us as we edge closer to the elections, from parties who wish to derail us on our journey towards Independence, but the tougher the battle, the more resilient we will become, stronger together as one, we will not give up, we will not give in.

We have nothing to lose as we currently shackled by Orihuela, but, by campaigning for Independence, we have everything to gain, for our future and the future of generations to come.

OUR BEST YEARS ARE AHEAD OF US, WE ONLY NEED TO BELIEVE AND IT WILL HAPPEN!