



On Saturday, April 15, 2023, one of the most popular international events in Los Montesinos returns to the main square, “El mundo en tu plaza”.

The Department of Social Services in Los Montesinos has been working for months to organise this great intercultural coexistence event that will bring together numerous nationalities in Plaza Sagrado Corazón and Avenida de La Marquesa.

Everyone is invited, of all nationalities, to come together to enjoy gastronomic tastings, dance performances, traditional music and a unique atmosphere at Los Montesinos throughout the day.