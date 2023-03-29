



Shoppers in Los Montesinos will be able to benefit from the latest bonus campaign, Bonoconsumo Los Montesinos 2023, that will begin on April 24 and end on June 30.

Vouchers can be purchased from April 24 to May 5, while stocks last, at the Los Montesinos Civic and Social Centre, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Each person can obtain a maximum of 3 lots, 1 for themselves, and 2 for others who have given permission.

The vouchers can be spent until June 30 in commercial establishments, hotels and services attached to the campaign.

A meeting is being held inviting outlets to join the scheme, and once this has been completed, a list of shops taking part will be published, along with more details of how the scheme will work, which normally requires the consumer to purchase a voucher for a set price, in this case 25 euro, which will then have a higher face value, 75 euro, to spend in the corresponding stores.