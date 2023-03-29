



Los Montesinos town hall revealed details of their tapas route, which will see bars and restaurants offering a snack and a drink for a special low price later in April.

The Los Montesinos Tapa Route will be held on April 21, 22 and 23, with a total of 19 bars and restaurants in the municipality taking part.

To join in the trail, you should pick up a little brochure, available from the town hall, and then make sure you get a stamp in the venues you visit. If you complete this card with 6 stamps from the different establishments you visit, you will then be able to vote for your favourite, and not only will the winning venue be awarded, so will you, if you´re lucky, and you could win a meal for two, valued at 50 euro.

The current price for a drink and tapa on the trail is 3 euro each.