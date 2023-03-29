



The former Prime Minister of Norway, Erna Solberg, visited to Orihuela Costa on Wednesday to attend an informal meeting with the Norwegian residents in the area.

The event was hugely popular with the local community, attracting attendees from the surrounding area, including Torrevieja, who were also represented by the Councillor for International Residents, Gitte Lund Thomsen (pictured left, together with the former PM).

Erna Solberg is currently the leader of the opposition in Norway, having served as their 35th Prime Minister from 2013 to 2021.