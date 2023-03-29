



Following reports from various people who felt threatened by his demeanour, the Local Police in San Miguel de Salinas arrested a man in the town.

The man was arrested for disobedience and resistance to agents of the authority, after the police located him drinking alcohol on public roads, causing inconvenience to the neighbours and seriously resisting the instructions of the agents who were trying to identify him.

The young man was immediately placed in the custody of the Guardia Civil and at the disposal of the judicial authority.