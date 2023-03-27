



Sophora microphylla – Sun King – is an extremely large hardy semi evergreen shrub, or small tree with a broad, bushy habit.

It keeps some of its foliage all year, as well as dropping some leaves, which grow to 15cm, with up to 40 pairs of glossy dark green leaflets.

It has a profusion of vivid yellow clusters of claw-like flowers, 5cm long, with pretty protruding anthers, borne in short, drooping racemes, over a long period in late winter and spring.

The shrub grows to a height of 3m, with a similar spread of 3m, in any light well draining soil.

Ideal to grow against a south west wall, in full sun, protecting the plant from cold, dry winds.

They are easy to care for and are low maintenance. Water once weekly, ensuring soil is kept relatively moist, but not waterlogged.

As Sophora is slow growing, there should be no need for pruning, until it is necessary for re-shaping purposes.

Easy to propagate from softwood cuttings, which are taken in spring and early summer, from the tender new growth of the season.

If potted by mid-summer they will develop sufficient roots to survive the winter, otherwise pot-up the following spring.