



Carp-R-Us travelled to the Embalse de Argos for Round Two of their Murcia Series. They were treated to a beautiful Spring day with temperatures in the mid-twenties although a stiff breeze picked up in the afternoon. Unfortunately, the fish didn’t really respond to the warm weather and although everyone caught, the fishing was quite a struggle.

As there were only a few fishing everyone was pegged on the warm side with Willy Moons running out winner with 15.12kg caught using his usual method feeder technique. Second was Steve Fell with 11.08kg again using method feeder and wafters. Third was Alan Smith who had a late run of fish on corn to put 9.62kg on the scales. Fourth with a single carp was Graham Patterson with 1.94kg.

Further information about the club can be found on its website www.carp-r-us.weebly.com or on the Facebook page Carp-R-Us Fishing Costa Blanca