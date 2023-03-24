



The Town Hall has still not been able to put this service out to tender in the more than 14 months it has had to do so, so Orihuela’s beaches, all with blue flags, will have no chiringuitos this Easter.

There are serious doubts as to whether they will be available for the start of the summer season.

There are also, at the moment, no toilets available for users of the beaches of La Caleta and Cala Bosque (La Zenia).

Let’s outline the chronology of the events leading up to this unfortunate situation:

August 2018: Chiringuitos del Sol is awarded the beach bar service of the beaches of Orihuela, for about 900,000 euros per year, for 4 years, extendable for another two.

April 2020: The Contentious Administrative Court of Elche annuls the award of the contract for the beach bars to Chiringuitos del Sol, considering that the company that came second was prejudiced; and orders to repeat the assessment of the technicians. Both the Town Hall and Chiringuitos del Sol have appealed the sentence.

31-12-2021: The council approves, in extremis, a one year extension of the contract, until 31-12-2022, after payment of more than one million euros that Chiringuitos del Sol owed to the council for the outstanding fee.

This decision was taken by the PP sector of the government, against the opinion of the Ciudadanos sector, who wanted the contract to be terminated in compliance with the April 2020 ruling.

Municipal Plenary of 29-9-22: The councillor of CAMBIEMOS, Javier Gracia, warns that on 31 December 2022 the contract will end and that there have always been problems with this tender.

January 1, 2023: the Town Hall terminated the contract and the chiringuitos and the toilets will be closed. Chiringuitos del Sol had submitted a request for an extension for another year.

Municipal Plenary of 24-2-2023: The councillor for Beaches, Mr. Sánchez, responds to a question from the association, that “in the next few days the tender will be launched and by the end of February the toilets will be operational”.

17-3-2023: According to Diario Información, although the tender documents for the new contract are ready, .

It is necessary to highlight the great negative impact that the lack of beach bars and toilets has on the tourist offer, economic engine of the municipality, and that those responsible seem to be unaware of.

It is unacceptable and incomprehensible that, , those responsible have not been able to do so, so they should resign for inability to manage their task.

In the infographic we publish (made by Sergio Faia) we summarise some of the comments from our followers about the lack of this service.

