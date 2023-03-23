



Sporting Saladar goalkeeper Yonai Culiáñez scored two goals – after changing shirts to play outfield – in the 9-0 win against Atlético Crevillente, in the Valencia 2nd Regional Group 16.

“The idea was the manager’s to get me out of the goals and play outfield – I was amazed when he moved me,” Yonai exclusively told The Leader.

Yonai, who changed his keeper’s jersey in the last 15 minutes of the match, said: “I like to play as a player too, since I’m a decent all rounder.

“I took advantage of the opportunity – and those 15 minutes.”

Yonai’s goals – a shot and a one-on-one with the Atlético goalie completed Sporting Saladar’s win: “I took advantage of a cross to the area and the one-on-one.

“It was the first time that the manager had taken me out, as a player. I hope that in some other game I will enjoy a little more of that again!,” added Yonai.