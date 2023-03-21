



For football fans, it often isn’t enough to simply watch it. You need to experience it in as many ways as possible. Reading about professional footballers and managers can be a great way to do that. Insightful autobiographies sometimes even provide a new perspective on the game.

Social Media Has Sparked a Reading Trend

The increase in the number of football autobiographies in recent years just goes to highlight how big the market for this type of entertainment has become.

Research has shown a dramatic increase in the number of people reading books since 2020. Reading is cool again thanks to social media. According to PIA, book influencers have come to the fore in the last few years, and these people encourage others to read. They include the likes of James Trevino and Marsha Collier, who have 288,000 and 233,000 followers respectively.

For football fans who are interested in joining the trend, books about the most notorious stars of the sport provide a great starting point. Goal has recommended 30 books that football fans would enjoy. After reading these three, you could check some of those out.

The Second Half by Roy Keane

Roy Keane has recently made a name for himself as one of the best pundits in the business. Before that, he was among the top midfielders in world football. The controversial icon penned his autobiography and released it in 2014, when he was still working as an assistant manager at Aston Villa.

The former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland captain has an interesting story to tell in The Second Half and it’s great to hear everything from his perspective. He discusses the early stages of his career at Nottingham Forest, to his trophy-filled days at Old Trafford. Readers who know Keane from his punditry will be able to hear the Irishman’s voice clearly throughout, and the work is extremely insightful.

My Story by Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard released his autobiography, My Story, in 2015, just after he’d left Liverpool. The Anfield legend spent 17 years with his boyhood club and made 504 appearances for the team. For many, he’s the greatest player in the Reds’ glittering history, and his memoir is essential reading for Liverpool fans.

Gerrard’s autobiography is particularly inspirational for those who also want to make a career out of football. Spanning his early days growing up in Liverpool to his rise to prominence with the club and the national team. Readers get to experience all the highs and lows, just as Gerrard did at the time.

Quiet Leadership by Carlo Ancelotti

For readers who want to get a taste of how it feels to think like one of the greatest managers of all time, Carlo Ancelotti’s Quiet Leadership is a must read. The Italian coach covers everything from his playing career to his time as a manager in the 2016 book.

The title of the book is apt, as the four-time Champions League winner is known for his quiet and reserved management style. The Express even argues that the Real Madrid manager is even better than Sir Alex Ferguson.

An incredible read for anyone involved with coaching or for readers who simply want to understand how Ancelotti became one of the best in his field.

Reading football autobiographies about players and managers can give fans of the sport a new way to experience the game. These are easily three of the best football offerings, but there are plenty more to choose from.