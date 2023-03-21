



It can be difficult to know the difference between serviced offices and coworking spaces, which makes it even harder to settle on the best office space for your business! Fortunately, we have you covered.

With the impressive rise in flexible working arrangements after the pandemic, we have become well-versed in the many differences between serviced offices and coworking spaces.

This means that, with the help of this article, you can decide which working arrangement would be best for you. How you set up your business can greatly impact employee satisfaction, which in turn affects the success of your business. Make sure you’re working to succeed, with the right office for you and your employees.

What’s a serviced office?

A serviced office is an entire office space, leased out by an office broker or management service to your business. For example, Office Freedom is a flexible office broker known for securing brilliant serviced offices for businesses worldwide!

These offices can house a range of different companies, from small start-ups to large conglomerates. Locations can be incredibly diverse, handpicked by your broker to suit your requirements.

These arrangements are also generally fully furnished, and ready to be used as soon as possible.

Conveniently, facilities can cover:

All utilities, including internet

Administrative support and reception services

Conference rooms and communal spaces

Maintenance and cleaning of the office

Security

Mail

Office equipment

What’s a coworking space?

Coworking spaces are a fresh approach to flexible working arrangements, perfect for small businesses and entrepreneurs looking to find their footing in the commercial world.

Here, there are various workspaces you can rent, that aren’t limited to the office layout. You could hire a desk in a shared open plan space, or multiple desks to accommodate your team.

Coworking spaces can also involve the renting of:

Meeting rooms and boardrooms

Conference facilities

The use of communal facilities, including kitchens and recreational spaces

Essential amenities like a printer and internet access

Support staff

So…how do I choose?

There are benefits to using serviced offices and coworking spaces in equal measure.

As an example, coworking spaces are favoured for their low cost and low commitment set-up, whereas serviced offices are known for their convenient amenities and desirable locations.

With many of these spaces having shared features – including the paid use of conference facilities or communal areas – it comes down to the specific needs of your business when choosing which is better for you.

You need to ask yourself some important questions about the scope of your business operations: how many employees do you have, and how much space do they need? Is this a long-term or a short-term solution for your working arrangements? What about the amenities you can’t go without, like security or office equipment?

Most of all, you need to be aware of your budget. Serviced offices tend to run at a higher price than co-working spaces, and a working arrangement beyond your means is not sustainable.

Once you’ve settled on these questions, you’re sure to find the perfect working space.