



The Ministry of Education has tendered an investment of 775,973 euro in the CEIP Los Dolses school on the Orihuela Costa, for improvements in the Infant and Primary playgrounds, the gym and in the dining facilities, as well as to correct deficiencies in the building’s facades, in the fence and in the dividing walls with adjoining plots.

Companies now have until the end of the month to bid for the work, which is expected to take place during the school holidays in the summer, so as to minimise disruption.

The number of children registering for education on the Orihuela Costa continues to increase, doubling in five years, without investment to grow or even improve the facilities and the infrastructure.

The area has a diverse population, with around 85% of the 700 students at the school being immigrants. Recently, the school converted a teachers’ room into a classroom, as well as the avant-garde library that they opened in 2019 to unite the students of 56 nationalities.