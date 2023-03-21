



The Valencia regional government will start the construction of three new Integrated Vocational Training Centres in Torrevieja, Guardamar, and Torrevieja, will have an investment of 50 million euro to expand the training offer and improve employability in Vega Baja.

This was announced by the President of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, and the Minister of Education, Culture and Sports, Raquel Tamarit, during their visit to the IES Tháder de Orihuela Secondary Education Institute, to find out about the adaptation and expansion actions of this centre, which have involved an investment of 3,888,401 euro.

The professional families that will be taught in the three training centres will meet the demand of the productive fabric of the region, and therefore will contribute to increasing employability and “decent jobs in Vega Baja”, they have assured.

Specifically, the Guardamar del Segura Public Integrated Vocational Training Centre will offer training titles related to the Maritime-Fishing, Energy and Water Vocational Training and the family of Agricultural qualifications. In the case of the new centre in Orihuela, the studies will focus on the families of Mechanical Manufacturing, Hospitality and Tourism and Health. For its part, the centre in Torrevieja will offer studies from the families of Graphic Arts, Wood and Furniture, Personal Image and Community Services.