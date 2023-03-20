



The Torrevieja has opened a contract for the installation of public toilets in the centre of the city. The planned investment exceeds 319,000 euros, and was announced by the secretary of the local government board Federico Alarcón.

The facilities will be located on the Vista Alegre promenade, the Waldo Calero plaza, on the Juan Aparicio promenade by the Arturo Gómez plaza, in the Doña Perfecta park and the Encarnación Puchol de La Mata plaza.

Demands for toilets were originally made during the first term of mayor Eduardo Dolón, who announced the investment in 2014 but failed to act on it.

In the same government meeting, the tender for the drafting of a contract for the remodelling of the Plaza de la Constitución was also announced, although no details were given as to it’s appearance.