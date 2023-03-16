



The regional capital, Valencia, is in celebration mode right now, with one of the most popular events taking place, the Fallas, and Orihuela is trying to encourage those visiting the historic part of the city to come south and visit the equally historic location of Orihuela.

The Orihuela Tourism Department has been advertising the benefits of the city on 8 screens located throughout one of the busiest circuits in the Fallas celebration in Valencia.

María García, Councillor for Tourism, explains that “during the week with the highest confluence of visitors in Valencia we are promoting the tourist attractions of our city, highlighting the historical heritage, the figure of our most universal poet Miguel Hernández, Holy Week and our beaches under the motto ‘Orihuela, discover it all year round’. A campaign that will surely attract a large number of tourists to our city”.