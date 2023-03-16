



To mark International Women’s Day Mojácar Council organised its traditional trip for local women, which this year took them to neighbouring Málaga.

They set off last Friday to enjoy a special weekend in the Málaga capital. Accompanied by a guide, they went around the whole of the historic centre: its pedestrianised streets, the defensive walls of Nasrid origin, the Alcazaba, the Roman ruins, the cathedral; a walk through the history of one of the Mediterranean’s prettiest cities, which has been witness to and which still maintains the traces of all the civilisations which have lived in our community, and declared an asset of cultural interest.

The group was made up of 25 women, of all ages, accompanied by the Mojácar Mayor, Rosa María Cano, and by Ana García, local councillor and member of the Council’s government team.

The Local Council has for many years organised a trip for local women on the occasion of Women’s Day. A trip which is always pleasant, and which at the same time allows them to travel to Andalucía’s most important historic cities and places: Seville, Ubeda, Baeza, Córdoba, Granada, among others, as well as Madrid and Toledo, outside the Andalucía autonomous community.

A trip that always serves as a break from the daily routine and on which the coming together and the good organisation make it an eagerly anticipated date by Mojácar women.

As in previous years, it was a very positive experience; everyone came back already thinking about next year’s visit. It’s worth highlighting the conviviality and camaraderie between those taking part and the excellent planning, with activities for everyone.

As has become habitual, the way back was marked by the comments on the times experienced on the weekend and the choice of destination for the next gathering, which is already being looked forward to.