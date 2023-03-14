



The NGO, Alimentos Solidarios Torrevieja, has organised an open day for Saturday 18 March, to commemorate the 12th anniversary.

The day will feature various artistic performances -such as the “Arantxa Blanco” dance centre- and the tasting of gastronomic dishes, as well as a commemorative act to thank those people and institutions that have been fundamental in the history of Alimentos Solidarios.

Those needing to use the facilities this week will also be treated to extra special meals as part of the Solidarity Gastronomic Week.

The organisation’s headquarters are located on Calle San Pascual in Torrevieja, where the open day will be held, but you can also visit if you are able to help them.