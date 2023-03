The current leader of Ciudadanos Orihuela, José Aix, has announced that he will be standing as the the mayoral candidate in the capital of Vega Baja. Aix said on his social networks, that the Standing Committee has ratified him as number one on their electoral list.

He said, “A city such as ours, forges its identity in the past but looks towards the future with energy and optimism. We face this new challenge with more experience, with more tools and with renewed ideas. The future begins today.”