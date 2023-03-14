



Helleborus – the Christmas rose – bear large round, white flat faced flowers, above low growing leathery, deep green foliage.

It’s perfect for growing in dappled shade, full shade, full sun and partial shade position.

Not too picky on soil type, as they will tolerate acidic, chalk, alkaline, clay, heavy. But for best results it needs to be moist, well draining.

They make an excellent cut flower, by simply floating the blooms in a bowl of water to display them.

Mulch annually with well rotted compost or manure, and cut back the old leaves as flowers and new foliage appear.

Think about their final position, as they dislike being moved once established and should not be divided.

Given the right conditions, it will self-seed to provide you with replacements.

They are well known for attracting bees, due to thier nectar/pollen rich flowers.

Note: Helleborus can be toxic to cats, dogs and humans.