



The General Director of Tourism, Herick Campos, visited Orihuela on Monday, where, together with the mayoress, Carolina Gracia, he officiated at the opening of the new Tourist Info office, recently moved from its previous location to the ground floor of the Town Hall, with the aim of being able to offer a better service.

Quite how long it will remain there is unknown, as the spokesman for the Partido Popular, Rafael Almagro, has promised to move it back to it’s previous location should his party be returned to government in the forthcoming Municipal elections.

Nevertheless, just about every councillor turned out for the opening ceremony in it’s new location, the Palacio de Marqués de Arneva, which Campos described as an “emblematic site that is also useful for the visitor.”

This brings the number of Tourist Information Offices in Orihuela to three, joining the offices located at the train station in the city and that on the coast at the Playa Flamenca Town Hall.