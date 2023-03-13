



Antonio Fernández, Encarnación Fernández, and Antonio Muñoz Fernández celebrate their new found fame

The presentation of the mural on Calle Cuevas del Rodeo, Rojales, dedicated to the family of flamenco artists Antonio Fernández, Guitarist, Encarnación Fernández, singer, and Antonio Muñoz Fernández, guitarist, took place this month.

The family was originally linked to this street by their presence at cultural events related to the Caves and the Cante de las Minas de La Unión International Festival.

The painting exhibition “De una mine de La Unión” by Pedro Juan Rabal was also opened, with a flamenco concert by Antonio Muñoz Fernández on guitar and Sebastián Contreras on vocals. (pictured).

Photos: Goio Vilanueva

https://fotosdelconcierto.com/portfolio/concierto-flamenco-sala-mengolero-cuevas-del-rodeo-rojales-alicante-2023/