



Izquierda Unida Torrevieja (EUPV), Podemos Torrevieja and Alternativa Republicana (Alter) have signed an agreement to run jointly in the municipal elections to be held on 29 May.

The three formations come together in “a common project to transform the city for the working social majority.”

The initiative already has a new image of reference -a heart where the three formations come together- and the motto “Adding for Torrevieja”.

The agreement signed by the three left-wing organizations “is the result of months of reflection. It is the embodiment of a project in which we value everything that unites us”.

In this sense, the confluence has affirmed that “the illusion of representing a common proposal of the left is our strength, a project to which we have joined and all the people and organizations that believe that the common objective is the most important”.

Among the signatories to the agreement are Víctor Fernández and Vicente Henarejos. Both were previous councillors in the Torrevieja City Council.

Number One on the list will be the candidate selected by Izquierda Unida.

This agreement will allow Podemos, a formation created in 2014 at the state level, to run for the first time in the municipal elections in Torrevieja.

With this announcement, six candidates for the municipal elections have now been confirmed: PP (Eduardo Dolón), PSOE (Bárbara Soler), Los Verdes (Israel Muñoz), Sueña Torrevieja (Pablo Samper ), IU-Podemos-Alter and Vox (Salvador Ruso. A seventh candidate representing Ciudadanos is about to be confirmed.