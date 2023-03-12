



This was Charo’s first victory in a Junior ITF circuit tournament, the J200 tournament held in Valencia.

Charo beat French player Sarah Iliev in the final, seeded at number 4 in the tournament and number 132 in the junior world, by 6-3 7-5.

Following this result, Charo, who at the start of the tournament was number 670 in the ITF junior ranking, is now seeded below number 250 with only 4 tournaments played.

She was also been a finalist in the doubles competition with the Argentine Ginebra Domínguez, losing the final to the Spanish pair of Blanca Picó and Martina Genís.