On Thursday 16 March, N332 will be in Torrevieja giving a talk to which everyone is invited. We will primarily be explaining the latest changes to Spanish Trafic Law, some which entered into force last year, others which will happen this year, as well as changes which are in process, such as the implementation of Low Emmission Zones (ZBE), how to access your vehicle and driving licence information on your mobile, and what is happening now and in the future with personal mobility vehicles, such as electric scooters, as well as other topics. We will be joined by experst from Car Registrations Spain, who will be able to answer any questions you might have about vehicle imports or registrations. Plus, the Councillor for International Residents in Torrevieja Town Hall, Gitte Lund Thomson, will also be present, explaining how the town hall is also on hand to help, and answering any questions you might have about the situation in Torrevieja. The event will start at 4:00 p.m., and will be in Domino Bar near Punta Prima. You can view the exact location on Google Maps by clicking here. At the end of the talk we will all be on hand to answer your questions about driving in Spain, or any other doubts you have about traffic law. Thursday 16 March 2023, 4:00 p.m., Domino Bar, Torrevieja.

