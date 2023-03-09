



Santa Pola Council is strengthening the Local Police in the municipality by incorporating 16 new police officers into the workforce, to reinforce security around the area.

The Councillor for Security, Ana Blasco confirms that “soon the exam will be carried out for 3 new staff members, and the Human Resources department we are finalising the call to tender for 13 new positions for the Local Police of Santa Pola”.

In addition, 2 new patrol vehicles will also be incorporated into the fleet soon, along with 2 motorcycles and 2 quads that will be used for surveillance and security of the beaches. With these 2 new cars, there are 5 in total that have been renewed this legislature.

Blasco stresses that “from the government team the commitment to reinforce the security, the troops and the material means of the staff has been total. We have incorporated bulletproof vests for agents and we have introduced PDAs to facilitate the work of agents. Soon there will be news in this regard, such as the incorporation of a drone for security tasks and services”.

Work on the new Local Police checkpoint in Gran Alacant is expected to begin in less than a month, which will be located next to the Shopping Centre and will provide the area with an effective presence.