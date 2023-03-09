



The mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolón, together with the Councillor for Culture, Antonio Quesada, the president of the Alicante Wine Denomination of Origin, Eladio Martín, and the president of the Cajamar Foundation, José Juan Reus, have opened the Paseo Vista Alegre outdoor travelling exhibition “3000 years of Alicante wine culture”, organized by the Regulatory Council of the DOP Alicante together with the Torrevieja City Council, which shows the vast wine-growing tradition of the area, recreated through contemporary illustrations and posters in both Spanish and English.

The story is told by three important illustrators born in Alicante: Erre Gálvez, a native of Elda; Miguel Calatayud, one of the emblematic Spanish illustrators, and Paula Alenda, each with their personal style and technique.

The “Alicante” brand for wines made in this area has been known since ancient times and has always associated with quality and style.

Amphoras, boats, exports, popular culture, trade unions, the bourgeoisie, recognition, the Alicante wine tradition is marked out by these suggestive themes and important milestones through the ages.

Together with them today this culture is about people, regions, valleys. It is monastrell, muscatel, Mediterranean, Vinalopó and Aitana, and a landscape to protect, and a pleasure to taste with the rich and diverse gastronomy of Alicante.

The exhibition will continue on Paseo Vista Alegre until May 8.