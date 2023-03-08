



Andrew Atkinson’s Jimmy Cricket Exclusive Part 4

You need to get a balance in this business. I started to take my children to school – Jimmy Cricket

SPAIN has played a major part in legendary comic Jimmy Cricket’s 50 years in Showbusiness with appearances at the famous Benidorm Palace.

“I played Benidorm Palace twice with Gerry and The Pacemakers, including in Gerry Marsden’s ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone show’ in 2017, ” said Jimmy, on a whirlwind visit to Spain.

Asked about his biggest achievements in life, Irish, Belfast born Jimmy, 77, said: “I would say managing to get a TV series ‘And There’s More’ with Central Television. We gave big breaks to Rory Bremner, his first appearance on TV; Brian Connolly and Shane Ritchie – all young fledglings.”

Jimmy added: “I also had my own radio series for BBC Radio 2, called ‘Jimmy’s Cricket Team’, in the 1990s”.

On the biggest disappointment during a career spanning five decades, he said: “The biggest disappointment was when Central Television curtailed the ‘And There’s More’ series.”

Jimmy, married to May, with their four children, Katie, Frankie, Dale and Jamie, and four grandchildren, said: “That meant I went back to my family. “You need to get a balance in this business and I started to take my children to school.”

On his own schooldays, he added: “It was subconscious. At the age of 2, I moved to Belfast, the family having lived in Cookstown.

“My father bought a shop and I recall taking a tram to Ardoyne – to buy a Mars bar! “I also remember when we moved to Belfast in the early fifties, it was awash with cinemas. “The Theatres began to close, when television came out, and people became unemployed.”

Jimmy also remembered his early years, reflecting on the past he recalled: “Laurel and Hardy visited Cork.”

Jimmy has worked alongside a plethora of stars, including Scottish comedy duo The Krankies, Bobby Davro, Frank Carson, Paul Daniels, The Osmonds, and Little and Large; appearing in numerous Royal Variety Shows and The Good Old Days, Bullseye, and Comic Relief, during an illustrious career.

He returned to Spain after the heights of the Covid-19 pandemic, appearing at The Emerald Isle to a sell-out audience; in Orihuela, Mazarron and Benidorm during his 50 Golden Years Anniversary tour in Showbusiness.

“I kept in contact with my good friend Stevie Spit BEM during Covid-19. I love Spain and it was lovely to be back on stage here,” said Jimmy.

Stevie Spit compered Jimmy’s shows in Spain. Jimmy, who lives in Rochdale, said: “Stevie deservedly got the BEM for the amount of money he has helped raise for charities – he’s a complete all-rounder.”

Awarded a Papal Knighthood in 2015 for his charity work, Jimmy, who toured with Leah Bell in 2022 in the ‘Right Royal Knees Up Show’ for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, joked: “Do you ever have difficulty getting to sleep at night?.

“If you do, you should try sleeping on the edge of the bed – you’ll soon drop off!.”

Speaking to Jimmy in his dressing room after the show at The Emerald Isle, using his famous line ‘There’s More’, he said: “My Mammy wrote me a letter: ‘Dear son, your father’s been to see the doctor and the doctor said he’s got alcoholic constipation – it means he can’t pass a pub!’ “.

On that note I’ll raise a glass on behalf of everyone to Jimmy Cricket, in celebrating 50 Golden years in Showbusiness!