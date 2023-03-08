



Campoverde Amateur Theatrical Society (CATS) have performed their first production.

This was a comedy play by Sue Townsend called ‘WOMBERANG’.

The performance took place in ‘The Madhouse’ situated in Tiro de Pichon near La Fuente Orihuela.

The play is set during the 1970’s in a Gynaecology Clinic of a General Hospital.

4 of the cast are multi talented Sonrisas Harmony Chorus members:

Susie Wyatt (Rita Onions), Cheryl Jenkins (Mrs Lovett), Lorraine Daw (Lynda) and Penny Hawney (Mrs Cornwallis)

As well as starring in the play Susie Wyatt also directed this production. She was helped greatly by Annie Williams as Producer, Pete Wyatt as Stage Manager and David Lang as Stage Crew.

The play begins with an assortment of patient’s sitting in the grim hospital waiting room when Rita Onions breezes in with her long suffering friend Dolly, played by Jacs Boswell. Rita’s verve and energy, combined with a complete lack of respect for authority, gradually spreads an infectious, joyous anarchy throughout the patients. As she demolishes officious hospital staff and generally sorts out the patients’ personal problems.

Mrs Lovett (played by Cheryl Jenkins) and Mrs Conelly (played by Jenny Wils) are sat anxiously awaiting their appointments.

The shenanigans of married couple James and Audrey played by Dave Reed and Bev Jay Reed were a sight to behold.

Lynda (played by Lorraine Daw) arrives heavily pregnant with her due date in sight.

The department Clerk played by Holly Thomson was very true to her profession, enough said!

Dr Riley played by Bruce Boswell, poor man, was totally oblivious to the mayhem in his waiting room.

This play is well worth seeing if you get the opportunity, this was a sell out, so watch local press for details of the next production, or if you would like to join CATS contact Susie on susiebabieq@hotmail.com for further details.