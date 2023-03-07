



Orihuela maintains one of the largest British populations in Spain where Britons account for one in eight of the registered population with a total of 13,594 UK citizens on the municipal register (padrón).

Still the largest British community in Spain, they are among 117 different nationalities which make up 35.69% of the municipality’s 84,568 inhabitants – although the number of Britons fell by 379 in 2020.

What does it mean and how can it help Orihuela Costa? What it means is that there is an estimated 8,000 registered voters, that is equivalent to 8 councillors, BUT when you add the other eligible voters form the other communities that figure will increase dramatically into the mid teens, which is roughly 13-15 councillors, but it would take something biblical to achieve that, however there is hope for Orihuela Costa.

Hopes for the future of Orihuela Costa are in the hands of it’s residents who MUST make the right decision at the next election. A United Orihuela Costa, speaking as one voice, can deal a hefty blow to the council. Orihuela can be defeated and with the will power and the belief, we really can make a difference.

We have so much potential on our doorstep which why it is still a magnet, not only for the 900,000 tourists that visit us each year, which accounts for 90% of Orihuela’s tourism, but also for buyers. Last year nearly 900 properties were sold on Orihuela Costa, with the number of residents who registered increasing by roughly 2,200, a figure that will continue to increase.

Within roughly 12 Years, Orihuela Costa will be as big as the rest of Orihuela Combined, so there will be light at the end of tunnel.

The administration in Orihuela, not just the current officers, but also all previous administrations, were elected by the residents of Orihuela to work to the best of their abilities, to serve us all, the tax paying residents, not to minister to their own interests. Unfortunately, for the most part, they are nothing but SMOKE AND MIRRORS; they make plenty of promises but they deliver nothing.

HOW can PIOC contribute to the future of Orihuela Costa?

We need representatives from the party to be elected to the council where they can then fight for equality. Their selection will also give us access to documents, files, contracts, bank details for example, how much is in the bank, how much debt we are in etc etc. The more councillors we can realise at the next elections, the more PIOC can achieve, and quicker, BUT THE KEY WORD IS VOTE,VOTE,VOTE, VOTE to make a difference it is that simple.

As local history has shown, no other political party has devoted the same amount of time, energy or money to Orihuela Costa prior to the formation of PIOC.