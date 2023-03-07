



The “we’re looking for models” campaign, held during the last couple of months, and promoted by Zenia Boulevard, is to provide encouragement to all those people who have always wanted to be models, but who have never had the courage to do so.

Managed by Nhood and owned by Ceetrus and CBRE Investment Management, the centre will be choosing those models this coming Saturday 11 March from 5pm.

For almost two months, more than 1,500 people have attended the “We are Looking for Models” campaign which the Marketing Manager, Filipa Palhim, said “is an initiative of inclusion and commitment to the real beauty of our shopping centre. This campaign, organized every year by the Boulevard, has, as its main objective, the encouragement of all those who have always wanted to be models and who have never had the courage to do so, to sign up, without fear and without concerns, because for Zenia Boulevard, all types of beauty are unique”.

Zenia Boulevard wants its clients to have a positive relationship with their appearance, which is why it helps everyone, especially young people, to gain self-esteem and discover their full potential.

Zenia Boulevard, opened in 2012, it is the largest shopping centre in the province of Alicante. Located in Orihuela Costa, in a strategic position in the Orihuela area, it has more than 150 stores.

