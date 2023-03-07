



The City of Mojácar Short Film Competition will celebrate its second edition on the 28th and 29th of April 2023

The contest will be the meeting place for Almeria’s audio-visual sector professionals

The second edition of the Mojácar Short Film Competition will turn Mojácar into the meeting place of Almerian cinematography. A contest where producers, directors, actors, technicians and any professional or person related to the seventh art will have the opportunity to share experiences and life lessons and to talk about current events in cinema in our region and future projects.

This event will take place on the 28th and 29th of April in the locality’s Multi-Uses Centre.

The producers Antonio Casado and JagDreams Producciones, together with Mojácar Council, are organising this competition with the participation of the Almería Provincial Council’s Film Department. The first edition, held in April last year, was very well received by the public and by professionals in the audio-visual sector.

The participation of education centres, different social sectors and the locality’s businesses are one of the aims of this competition. The main objective of the programming is the screenings of short films, and as a novelty in this edition, there will be meetings between their directors and sector professionals, also with the participation of the public, who will be an active part of this contest.

The competition will give out two awards, one for the best short film by public vote and another, also for the best short film, voted for by a professional jury.

The competition will have the participation of a guest of honour, of Almerian origin, who has stood out for their work in this difficult and complicated audio-visual industry, and who will serve as a reference for the province’s young filmmakers.

The programming will include a scouting in this area of eastern Almería to discover the cinematographic potential of Mojácar, and a concert of film soundtracks.