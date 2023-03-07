



If you’re in the Alicante area and fancy a trip to Madrid, there’s great news because you can now get a ticket for a high-speed-train journey for just 7 euro.

Spanish train operating company Renfe has launched a campaign this week for their new Avlo service (Renfe’s ‘low cost’ service) between Madrid and Alicante from March 27. The starting price is 7 euro and can be purchased now via renfe.es.

As reported by the railway operator in a statement, Renfe’s new Avlo train service will offer four daily trip (two in each direction) between Madrid and Alicante, which means an offer of 1,436 seats per day.

The four routes will stop in Albacete, and two Avlo (one in each direction) will also stop at the Cuenca Fernando Zóbel and Villena Alta Velocidad stations. Marketing will be in a single class and ticket sales will be managed through a dynamic system that offers the best price available at any time for the requested trip.

On top of the base price, the client can add additional services such as seat selection, changes or cancellations and additional luggage. The base price includes a free cabin bag and a handbag.

Children under 14 years of age will have a basic rate of 5 euro, although this ticket must always be accompanied by the issuance of an adult ticket (a maximum of two child tickets per adult). Large families will also be able to obtain discounts of 20% in the case of the general category and 50% for large families in the special category.

Likewise, Renfe plans to start Avlo services in the southern corridor next June, with trains that will link Madrid with Seville and Malaga and that will have stops at all the intermediate stations of each of these high-speed lines (Ciudad Real, Puertollano, Córdoba, Puente Genil and Antequera).

In principle, there will be four Avlo trains in the southern corridor: two between Madrid and Seville (one in each direction) and another two between Madrid and Malaga (one in each direction), although the schedules and stops are not yet determined.