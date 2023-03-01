



With the arrival of the month of March, the days will get longer and longer as it gets dark later, a sign that the time change is approaching to make way for summertime. Thus, this change will take place on the last Sunday of March when the hands of the clock will go forward one hour, so that and at 2am it will be 3am (official peninsular time), overnight Saturday, March 27 to Sunday, March 28, 2023. As such, the night will have one hour less, and the day will last 23 hours instead of 24 hours.

In the case of the Canary Islands, this change will occur an hour before, so at 1am it will become 2am.

The purpose of the two-time changes that occur each year is to adjust the working day with daylight hours, in such a way that more natural light is used, and we can all make energy savings.

However, this method of time change is always under constant debate, since there are detractors who do not see it as necessary, contrary to what is regulated in Directive 2000/84/CE of the European Parliament or of the Council, of 19 January 2001, which deals with the regulation regarding the change of summer time in all the countries that make up the European Union.

Although the change to summertime occurs in March, the truth is that the summer season does not begin until 3 months later, in the month of June.

The time change actually corresponds to the beginning of spring, which begins on Monday, March 20, 2023, at 10:24 p.m. However, already during this transition season, the days begin to last longer, and temperatures begin to rise, giving way to summer.

The summer season will officially begin Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 1:58 p.m., according to the National Geographic Institute (IGN).