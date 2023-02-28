



A 67-year-old woman was killed at the weekend when she was attacked by an abandoned dog she had rescued just days before.

The tragedy occurred at her home in the Valencia town of Macastre.

According to the Guardia Civil, the emergency services were called to attend the woman’s home, after she had been attacked by a dog.

A paramedic ambulance arrived at the scene, along with the Guardia Civil. Officers from the Guardia Civil had to shoot the dog in order for the medical team to gain access to the woman. The dog was killed instantly.

The victim was treated at the scene for catastrophic arm and head injuries, and was transferred to La Fe Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.