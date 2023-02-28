



In their extraordinary meeting, the PSOE of Orihuela has approved the candidacy list with which it will run in the local elections on May 28, 2023, and hope to improve on their current standing in the municipality.

Perhaps no surprise, but the current head of the party, Carolina Gracia, maintains her position at the top of the list, and will therefore be fighting to maintain her position of Mayor.

However, Guillermo Cánovas, Ángel Luís Muñoz Grau and Mari Carmen Moreno, who are current councillors in the municipality, are not on the next list.

The new list. According to the PSOE of Orihuela, presents “a team with experience, and at the same time renewed and with new energy, which continues to reactivate a modern, up-to-date project for Orihuela that responds to people’s expectations for the future.”

In presenting the list of candidate, Carolina Gracia highlighted that “we are going with an electoral list full of hope, of prepared, committed people who have important initiatives to offer to this city and that they are going to contribute a lot so that Orihuela has a project for the future that opens up more opportunities.

In her speech, Gracia stated that “it is a candidacy with its feet on the ground, with people who know the needs of the city, the districts and the coast. People who are aware of the commitment they acquire and knowing that we are launching into these elections to gain the maximum trust of the residents of Orihuela and with the firm conviction that Orihuela will continue with a government led by a socialist mayor after May 28”.

In this sense, the current Mayor pointed out that “we have shown that our government generates trust, that our management improves the city, that it creates more opportunities, that it is capable of generating enthusiasm and more activity in the municipality. And very importantly, we have shown that we have a project that has brought fresh air and that we want to share with each and every one of the Oriolanos and Oriolanas”. Gracia has also mentioned the context with which the PSOE of Orihuela faces this new electoral appointment. “We arrived leading the city government, from the mayor’s office and this offers an extraordinary opportunity to demonstrate the good work we are doing. A moment to present a team with experience, and at the same time renewed and with new energies, that continues reactivating a project for modern Orihuela,

She also thanked the team of councillors with whom Gracia has been working since the last elections. “I want to show my affection and my deepest gratitude to those of us who have formed the team of councillors of the city council. Especially for those who are no longer going to be part of the electoral list for the next four years. Thank you for your commitment, for your loyalty, and for all the moments we have lived together. And also, thank you for your generosity”, she expressed emotionally.

