



Hassane Ahouchar once again showed that he stands alone in long distance events in the province of Alicante when the Kenyan nor Ethiopian athletes don’t take part. The Moroccan veteran won the 35th edition of the Torrevieja Half Marathon last Sunday, a race that had close to a thousand participants from 19 countries.

But it as by no means a comfortable morning for Ahouchar and his fellow runners, as the event was marked by blustery winds that made the effort of all the athletes more difficult.

Ahouchar crossed the finish line with a time of one hour, seven minutes and 16 seconds. Second place went to Iván Hérnádez Illán, from 100% Trail Murcia (1.07.33) while third place went to the local runner from Club Atletismo Puerto de Torrevieja, Stu Spencer (1.08.34).

One of Alicante’s most successful half marathons runners, Andrés Micó from Villen (1.09.10) had to settle for fourth.

In the female category, Iida María Haataja (1.22.43) won ahead of Estefanía Gázquez (1.25.48) and the salt athlete Estefanía Carbonell (1.31.49).

A total of 432 runners reached the finish line.

In the 5-kilometer race Mohamed Reda (15.08) was the winner. Second place went to Florencio Arroba(15.14), who overtook Eloy Serrano (15.15) in the final sprint .