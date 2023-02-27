



Quote: ‘Lack of Scottish seed potatoes creating problem for Spanish industry’

A group of Scottish seed potato growers have been in Spain highlighting the effects of Brexit has had on their business.

Members of the Pre Basic Growers Association – PBGA – visited southern Spain to look at the country’s potato production and help maintain a strong relationship with the Spanish industry.

Potatoes grown in the region are sold into local markets and are also exported to northern Europe.

Brexit

Prior to Brexit, Spanish farmers multiplied high grade Scottish seed for further production across the country.

Current seed multiplication in Spain presently comes from the Dutch and French – because sales from the UK to Europe are now prohibited under EU regulations.

The loss of Scottish seed was debated by the European Parliament’s agricultural committee where a Spanish representative said the lack of Scottish seed potatoes is creating a problem for the Spanish industry. The need for Scottish seed was aired by David Sanchez of Pepsur.

Scottish seed producers hope that reciprocal trade in seed potatoes can be re-established between the EU and the UK, and that Scottish seed can again be grown in Spain.

Bill Rennie, secretary for PBGA, said: “The visit underlined the loss felt by Spanish farmers and the re-establishment of reciprocal trade in seed would clearly benefit both sides.”