



Torrevieja and Orihuela Costa residents are up in arms at seeing e-scooters illegally left on pavements, causing issues with mobility scooters, wheelchairs, prams – and pedestrians!

“If I park my car the wrong way, they take it away and I have to pay.

“These people can leave their junk where it comes out of their eggs – and nothing happens,” said one angry Torrevieja resident.

Another said: “Make no mistake about the sidewalks for the exclusive use of pedestrians, to go from point A to point B.

“Under no circumstances can they be used as scooter parking, unless there is a point enabled for it, which is not the case.

“Leave a motorcycle or a car on a sidewalk and see how long it takes for the city council on duty to come and fine you”.

Along the Orihuela Costa, highlighted in The Leader, views mirror that of Torrevieja: “From Torrevieja to Orihuela Costa everything is full of electric scooters – when you don’t find them on the N-332 – it is dangerous,” said a concerned resident.

Casting the problem away from the councils, police, and companies who hire out e-scooters, one member of the public reasoned: “The problem comes from whoever uses them – and does not return them where they should.

“The companies as such are not to blame, since if they are left at points where they can and should be parked.

“The responsibility lies with the client, or user, who parks it.”

A home owner blasted: “The other day they put four of them at the same door of my house. I’m not going to say what came to my mind!”.