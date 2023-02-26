



RACING San Miguel CF eased relegation worries in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 8 on Saturday with a 2-0 away win against CF Rafal at the Joaquín Pastor de Rafal, with goals from Peke and Lucas.

Bottom club Racing opened the scoring in the first minute through captain Peke, with an aggressive shot into the back of the net.

Racing continued to press, with direct play with Lucas netting to lead 2-0 at half-time.

In the second half, Racing competed and defended well displaying a good level of combinative play in attack to bag an important three points as they continue to fight against the drop.

Racing move off the bottom on 11 points, ahead of Sporting Dolores CF A who play on Sunday.

CF Pinoso CF remain top on 48 points (P20) despite a shock 2-1 defeat at seventh placed CF Atletico Algorfa. UE Crevillente FB A sit in second place on 46 points, with SC Torrevieja third (46) who play on Sunday. CD Montesinos defeated CF Cox away 2-1 to maintain their place in the top half of the table.

SC Torrevieja CF B took a point against CD Horadada Thair away in a 1-1 draw in the Valencia 2nd Regional Group 16, with Torry’s goal by Jerry. Horadada took the lead after 5 minutes, with Torry equalising to level at 1-1 in a game that saw the visitors dominate midfield. Torry (P20) sit in 13th on 17 points.

Guardamar Soccer CD A (P19) are top of the table on 50 points, ahead of CF Popular Orihuela on 44 points (P20) who defeated Atletico Benejuzar CF away 2-0.

1st Regional G8 results: CD Cox 1-2 CD Montesinos; CF Atletico Algorfa 2-1 Pinoso CF A; UD La Coca-Aspense A 0-0 CF de Sporting San Fulgencio; CF Rafal 0-2 Racing San Miguel CF; Elche Dream CF A 1-3 UE Crevillente FB A; CFE Il-Licitana Raval 0-1 Aspe UD A.

2nd Regional G16 results: CD Horadada Thair A 1-1 Sporting Costablanca Torrevieja CF B; CF Formentera 3-1 Sporting Saladar; Atletico Benejuzar A 0-2 CF Popular Orihuela; Santa Pola C.F. B 2-2 Bigastro CF; CF United Elche A 1-2 CD Benijofar.

*Sunday’s results round-up will appear online at www.theleader.info.