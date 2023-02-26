



The Platform for a Public Fire Service has agreed to provisionally suspend the demonstrations that began last June against the recently approved Valencian Emergency Unit. The Consell have agreed that everything will be put in “stand by” mode while discussions take place after having obtained the commitments in writing.

Following the meetings held in recent days by the representatives of all the unions – CGT, SPPLB, UGT, CC OO, USO, CSIF and Intersindical Valenciana, together with the heads of the Ministry of Justice, Interior and Public Administration, directed by Gabriela Bravo , the following agreements have been reached:

The decree establishing the UVE is not going to be developed by the Valencian Government.

The meeting scheduled for 1 March between Fire Prevention, Extinction and Rescue Services ( SPEIS), as which responsibilities were to be discussed is postponed, until the agreed negotiating forum has been established .

A commission of experts will be set up to prepare a report for a new comprehensive management model for the SPEIS (Unique Fire Department of the Valencian Community) where all the Administrations and all the union representatives of the six SPEIS will be represented.

A forum will be set up, with the participation of all the unions represented in the SPEIS, to address issues that are currently pending.

In addition, the Ministry is going to study the specific requirements so that all unions can participate and next week representatives of the firefighters will be invited to a new meeting by those responsible for the Ministry of Justice, in which they hope that the constitution of the forum will be confirmed and its terms and conditions specified.

Meanwhile, the protests have temporarily ceased and will not be resumed if a satisfactory agreement is finally reached with the Valencian government.