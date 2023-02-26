



Esquina Park Rangers Quesada, travelled to Pilar de la Horadada on Thurs 23rd Feb to compete in a seven team tournament hosted by Portobello W.F.C…

First Game for Esquina was against the in form team Portobello…Both teams knowing this would probably be their hardest game of the day played some Good football but both teams could not find a way through each other’s Defence.. Finishing nil nil.. Esquina then played Los Amigos, Red Lion, Portobello Shamrocks, San Fulgencio then Camposol…

Each game Esquina coming away one nil winners in which all games were very close..

Each game was 15min long…

At the end of the Tournament Esquina had drew one game & won five games & without conceding a goal..

Portobello finished with the same points as Esquina but with a Greater goal difference..

This awarding Portobello the winners Trophy & Esquina the runner up Trophy…

Well Done to all the teams involved in the Tournament & look forward to Red Lion from Fortunas tournament on March 21st…

If you are interested in joining the Walking Football please e.mail esquinaparkrangers2018@yahoo.com