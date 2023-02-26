



Tuesday 21st February had Coopers Bar in Dona Pepa bursting at the seams when members of the Torrevieja U3A turned up to take part in their Country and Western evening. organised by their Social Team. Besides the 82 members of the U3A that attended, there were also a large number of instrumentalists from Hilarys Ukulele Allstars who provided music and singing whilst everybody else tucked into the meal provided by the hosts.

After the meal was finished, the floor was cleared to make way for a line dancing demonstration that was provided by Susans Syncopating Stompers. After the demo had concluded the audience was given an opportunity and encouraged to try their luck at line Dancing.

During the evening a raffle was held to raise funds for the U3A charity, HELP Vega Baja. 200€ was collected for this excellent cause. There was also a competition to find the best dressed C and w male and female, the winners of which received a prize.

If you would like more information about the Torrevieja U3A and the events and activities that it provides for its members, simply visit their website torreviejau3a.org where you can read everything that you may need to know and find details on how to join up. Alternatively there is also a Facebook page that can be accessed

Barry Weston

Torrevieja U3A Press Officer