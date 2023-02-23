



Authorities in Spain plan to abolish the carry-on liquid rules in 2024, permitting passengers through some country’s airports to take over 100 ml liquids in their hand luggage without being subject to restrictions.

According to the announcement of Aena, the state-owned company in charge of general interest airports in Spain, from 2024, liquid restrictions will be abolished at Madrid- Bajaras and Barcelona-El Prat airports, SchengenVisaInfo.com reports.

After Madrid and Barcelona, the scanners will be introduced at airports of Palma de Mallorca as well as Málaga-Costa del Sol from 2025 and in the year 2026 in Gran Canaria, Tenerife Sur and Fuerteventura, among others, Murcia Today report notes.

The same noted that travellers will also be eligible to leave electronics in their luggage after new 3D X-ray technology is installed.

The new rules mean that passengers are also eligible to take their bottles of wine or olive oil in their hand luggage.

Aena said that it would make a significant investment in the Explosive Detection System for Cabin Baggage (EDSCB) projected to generate a 3D image of the content of suitcases. The new project is designed to save travellers time without compromising security in airports.

Authorities in Spain kept in place rules on liquids since 2006 following a failed terrorist plot on flights from London. Since then, the 100 ml limit covers gels, pastes, and emulsions, in addition to liquids.

The Intelligence Services reported about a plot that would blow up a large number of airlines over the Atlantic Ocean. Back then, it was stressed that targeted flights were leaving from London’s Heathrow Airport with destinations across North American countries.